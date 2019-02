About 3,000 public and elected officials, as well as Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, are in Washington DC through Sunday for what is known as Washington Mardi Gras. Officials from Alexandria are there to lobby Senators and Congressmen, and you see them here meeting about the future of nearby Fort Polk. So, it’s a combination of lobbying and revelry, which concludes with a huge Ball at the Washington Hilton Saturday night, hosted by the Krewe of Louisiana.