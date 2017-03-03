Business News Top Stories 

Cenla Chamber Hosts New Member Orientation

The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce gave an informational presentation yesterday at its new member orientation. It was an opportunity for new members to meet the Chamber staff, executive board, introduce their business and learn about benefits the Chamber offers.

The Chamber represents a large number of businesses, industries, and employees in three parishes with an overall goal of promoting success.

To learn more you can visit their website www.CenlaChamber.org.

