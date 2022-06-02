Cenla CAC Utility Assistance Program ready to help low income families

The Cenla Community Action Committee spoke at the Alexandria City Council meeting yesterday concerning a grant funded program that helps those in need pay their utility bills.

Pamela Ballot, the program director says, “So we just wanted to inform you all of what we’re actually doing for the city in the area of the LIHEAP program. So far for this program year, which started in October with the 2022 grant allocation, we have assisted one thousand and eighty five families, strictly for the City of Alexandria utility funds. We assist in the areas of gas, and electricity and recently, you guys signed on to participate in the LAWAP program, which is the water payment assistance.”

For more information about this program go to CenlaCAC.org