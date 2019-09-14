Cenla CAC Open House

CENLA COMMUNITY ACTION CENTER-Cenla Community Action Committee, Inc. was incorporated as the anti-poverty agency for Rapids Parish in 1965. The objective and purpose for the corporation was and still is to promote and develop economic opportunities in the community comprising all of the Parish of Rapides in the State of Louisiana: the provision of services directly and indirectly to those in need of increased economic opportunities: to act as a liaison between Public Housing Authorities, Private Sector Landlords and low-wealth to moderate income individuals and the homeless: to provide housing counseling services designed to enable clients to obtain, retain and/or maintain ownership or rental rights of acquired housing; and to link clients with other available resources to combat poverty and economic instability in Rapides Parish.