CENLA Bakeries Already Buzzing With King Cake Demand Before Mardi Gras

CENLA –Carnival season doesn’t start until the 6th, but people like Austin McCurry are already buying up King Cakes with a festive spirit.

“I wanted to make sure that I got a cake so that when I wake up tomorrow morning, I have a cake to eat for breakfast.”

It’s that kind of demand, Central Louisiana bakeries hope for… and prepare for.

Atwood’s Bakery has been around since 1977 and Edward Atwood says by now, the number of king cakes he’s made numbers almost a quarter million.

“40 times 5… Well, we make around 5,000 a year.”

Almost 50 years of baking King Cakes, means knowing what to expect when this time of year comes around.

“Even though today’s the day before Mardi Gras officially starts, we started putting king Cakes up today,” said Aaron Atwood of Atwood’s Bakery . “And we’ve already had at least 50 leave the building in the first hour of being open.”

Across town, “Sweet Joy” has a new, physical location and a lot of ambition

“We’re anticipating doing about probably between five and 7000 king cakes, maybe even more,” said owner Cindy Price. “We’ll see how we how many we can push out, where we’re making them as fast as we can. And they’re flying out the door.”

The love for king cake has other local bakeries getting creative as well. Little Cake’s has a Mardi Gras theme inspired menu that includes a more portion-friendly size to help control temptation while sticking to new years resolutions.

“Everything’s in moderation,” said Robyn Schwartz. “It’s a small amount. You’re not going to have a whole cake sitting there looking at you and the knife in the box and you just keep going back after it.”

Each bakery has its own unique taste in king cake but the recipe to success, they all agree, is buying local.

“You can find something that you absolutely love here locally made locally by your friends and neighbors, and not just passed across the counter in a box that feels like a rock inside the box,” said Aaron Atwood.

“It supports families,” said Robyn Schwartz. “It supports our families. And it’s also important because you’re getting a fresh product We make fresh every day. So it’s nice that you’re getting you know, you’re not getting something shipped in that’s a few days old. It is baked every day here.”

“Our employees live here and work here,” Cindy Price says. “So when you support local, then you are supporting our employees and then in turn they can support and take care of their families and that’s extremely important to us.”

Central Louisiana has no lack of variety or flavor when it comes to Mardi-Gras, which is perfect when it comes to carrying on a Louisiana tradition and sustaining your sweet tooth says McCurry.

“It’s just part of the tradition growing up in Louisiana. It’s just something that you do. But I also got a big sweet tooth. So I love King cake.”

No doubt, with all these busy bakers… he’ll have no trouble keeping that sweet tooth satisfied.

For hours and menu information the bakeries mentioned in the story are hyperlinked below.

https://bakingmemories.com/

https://www.littlecakeswithbigattitude.com/

Sweet Joy Bakery

-30-