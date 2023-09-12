CDW announces Fall 2023 trainings Workshops, webinars run through November 14

9/12/2023 1:23pm

Community Development Works, a program of The Rapides Foundation, announces the 2023 Fall training schedule for 16 free, skill-building training classes taking place from Sept. 12 to Nov. 14.

The Staffbuilders Training Calendar is a professional development resource for nonprofit staff, volunteers and for anyone interested in improving the Central Louisiana community. The schedule includes in-person workshops held at The Rapides Foundation Building in downtown Alexandria and online webinars offered at BigMarker. Participants do not need to download software to attend the online courses.

Fall training covers four topic areas: starting a nonprofit, fund development, organizational effectiveness and program development. Class titles include:

Start-Up Series for Nonprofits: To Be or Not To Be a 501(c)(3); Introduction to Finding Funders; 2023 State of Louisiana Nonprofits; Command the Mic: Telling Your Story Through Public Speaking; and Volunteer Management 101.

Fund Development Series: Getting Ready for 2023 Year-End Fundraising; Introduction to Fundraising; Basic Grant Writing; and Intermediate Grant Writing.

Organizational Effectiveness Series: Getting Started in Nonprofit Marketing; Bring Back the Joy to Your Nonprofit Team; How to Manage Generational Differences in the Workplace; and How to Facilitate Difficult Conversations.

Program Development Series: Mission Heart, Business Mindset; Using Focus Groups to Assess Your Community Needs; and Building Effective and Useful Budgets.

Participants have the option of attending all courses in a series or choosing only the ones that interest them.

Visit www.communitydevelopmentworks.org/attend-training to find a complete list of courses or to register. Call CDW at 318-443-7880 or 800-803-8075 for more information.

CDW trainings are part of The Rapides Foundation’s Social Environment Initiative with the goal of increasing the number of nonprofit staff and volunteers in Central Louisiana. Trainings are offered in the spring and fall.