CCHSA Kick-Off

Cenla Christian Homeschool Association is having their annual kick off August 4th at Louisiana College from 10am to 2 pm.

Homeschooling is a continually increasing tread over the state. CCHSA (Cenla Christian Homeschool Association) is the larges co-op in the area.

The Kick Off will have seminars for those who are new to homeschooling, dual enrollment and will have vendors to help navigate families through the homeschool experience. On top of this, there will be a used book and curriculum sale.

Vendors include Rapides Library, Louisiana College, LSUA, Alexandria Museum of Art, Tree House, and many more.