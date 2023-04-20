CCA Louisiana Builds Finfish II Reef in Calcasieu Lake

Coastal Conservation Association and CCA’s Lake Charles Chapter began construction on the Finfish II

artificial reef located in Calcasieu Lake along with conservation partners Phillips 66 Lake Charles

Manufacturing Complex, the CCA Building Conservation Trust, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and

Fisheries, Road Rock Recycling, and DLS Energy.

The reef is an enhancement of the Finfish Reef which was constructed last year about 2 miles west of

Commissary Point, in about 6 feet of water. The site is easily reachable with a short boat ride from numerous

boat launches and marinas around Big Lake. In Phase II, CCA deployed more than 1,500 tons of recycled

crushed concrete over roughly 2-3 acres, adjacent to the original reef. Materials were placed in a design

intended to optimize bottom contours and water conditions. In these depths, it is likely that a diverse range

of species could call the reef home, especially oysters, which have been diminished in Big Lake in recent

years. Other species like specks, reds and flounder are sure to follow.

“Our research shows that crushed concrete reefs often begin supporting marine life within days of

deployment and will provide excellent habitat for trout, redfish and other marine species,” said CCA

Louisiana VP of Habitat John Walther. “I expect before long, Calcasieu Lake anglers will be catching nice

specks on the Finfish II reef.”

This is CCA Louisiana’s third partnership with Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex in a

conservation and habitat endeavor.

“Phillips 66 is proud to work together with the Coastal Conservation Association to build a sustainable

marine environment that preserves the important Calcasieu Lake habitat. It is an incredible opportunity

knowing that the volunteers and conservationists helping with this project are in alignment with our key

company values to improve lives where we live and work,” said Scot Tyler, Phillips 66 Lake Charles

Manufacturing Complex General Manager.

CCA Louisiana Executive Director David Cresson expressed his appreciation to Phillips 66, and to all who

made the projects possible.

“This simply could not happen without partners like Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex, Road

Rock Recycling, DSL Energy, CCA Building Conservation Trust, and the team at Wildlife and Fisheries,”

said Cresson. “This enhancement will help create fisheries habitat that will endure for generations,”

Funding for the Finfish II project comes from CCA Louisiana, Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing

Complex, the CCA Building Conservation Trust, and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

In-kind donations were provided by Road Rock Recycling, and DLS Energy.

This is the 35th individual reef project CCA has completed since 2007, comprising 41 unique reefs across

the Louisiana coast.

New reef coordinates will be published once construction and surveys are completed. For GPS locations

of all CCA reefs, visit here. https://ccalouisiana.com/conservation/artificial-reefs/