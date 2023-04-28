Catholic Charities Golf Tournament proceeds benefit 13 Parishes

The Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana Golf Tournament is set to be held on May 19th in Marksville. The fundraiser will benefit 13 parishes within the Diocese of Alexandria. Proceeds will go toward supporting mental health issues, disaster relief and basic needs.

Luke Difulco / Catholic Charities Golf Tournament “We’re going to have a lunch that will start at 11:30AM and then play will begin at 1PM. That team registration, I believe is $500. We’re still seeking beverage and food sponsorships as well if anybody is not interested in putting together a team but still wants to participate in some way, we’re still looking for sponsorships for those items. All the money raised for fundraising efforts for Catholic Charities of Central Louisiana stay right here in Central Louisiana and go to serve the entire community. The word Catholic in our title doesn’t imply that we only serve Catholic families. We are a Catholic organization but we serve all of our community regardless of faith.”