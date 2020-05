The Casson Street off ramp at I-49 North will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20. The barricading work will be performed by Highway Safety Systems, LLC.

Rylee Contracting will be making repairs for the City of Alexandria.

Barring any weather delays, the ramp is due to reopen on June 12.

Drivers please use caution and allow extra time for your commute.