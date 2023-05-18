Cassidy Announces June 8 as National Seersucker Day

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), announced that National Seersucker Day will be held this year on Thursday, June 8. This marks the 10th year that Cassidy has led National Seersucker Day since he revived the tradition in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It’s great to see this uniquely American and beloved New Orleans invention of seersucker hit ten years in the Senate,” said Dr. Cassidy. “It is an honor to continue National Seersucker Day with Senator Feinstein and I look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come. I encourage all to participate in this celebration.”

“The Senate marks National Seersucker Day every summer as an opportunity to recognize the history of the Senate and American culture,” said Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). “I’m happy to once again join Senator Cassidy in leading the Senate’s bipartisan celebration of National Seersucker Day.”

Seersucker suits were popularized by a New Orleans businessman in the early 1900s. Former U.S. Senator Trent Lott (R-MS) brought Seersucker Thursday to Congress in 1996. After the tradition went unobserved in 2012 and 2013, Dr. Cassidy revived National Seersucker Day in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2014 and has continued the tradition in the Senate with the help of Senator Feinstein.

Cassidy invites Americans from all over our great nation to don their warm weather finest on this National Seersucker Day. All senators are invited for an official photograph at the Ohio Clock in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, June 8, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Cassidy and Feinstein will be introducing a resolution to establish June 8, 2023, as National Seersucker Day