Monday, June 14, 2021
Latest:
Business News 

Carnival Cruise line out of New Orleans not setting sail just yet

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Carnival Cruise Lines on Thursday extended the moratorium on sailings from the Port of New Orleans through August. The company confirmed on that the Glory, which had been booked out for August reduced-capacity sailings, will now not be sailing that month. Previously, passengers have been offered either full refunds or the chance to book future cruises with some additional on-board credit. Cruise ships have resumed sailing from Florida and Texas.

You May Also Like

Eating Out on Thanksgiving Day? Here is a list of places to go

KLAX TV, ABC 31

CHRISTUS Family Medicine – Pineville Expands Family Medicine Practice with Experienced Provider

Jojuana Phillips

2020 “Bizzy” Award winners announced

Jacque Murphy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *