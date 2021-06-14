Carnival Cruise line out of New Orleans not setting sail just yet
Carnival Cruise Lines on Thursday extended the moratorium on sailings from the Port of New Orleans through August. The company confirmed on that the Glory, which had been booked out for August reduced-capacity sailings, will now not be sailing that month. Previously, passengers have been offered either full refunds or the chance to book future cruises with some additional on-board credit. Cruise ships have resumed sailing from Florida and Texas.