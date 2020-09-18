Carnival cancels all cruises until early 2021 but looks forward to setting ‘sail for a new beginning’

Carnival Cruise Line is continuing to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cruise line, which has been financially crippled due to the ongoing pandemic, announced in a press release on Wednesday that additional voyages would be canceled into the spring of next year.

Four ships — Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Valor, and Carnival Spirit — have all been delayed voyage until between March and May 2021.

“As we continue to work through issues related to our eventual return to operations, we are committed to providing our guests and travel agent partners with certainty where we can, although we regret disappointing our guests,” Carnival Cruise Line President Christina Duffy said in a press release, according to multiple outlets.

In addition, Carnival will be selling at least 18 ships, which amounts to 20 percent of the company’s fleet. Two ships, Carnival Fascination and Carnival Imagination — both of which launched in the 1990s — have already been sold.

In July, the company sold Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Inspiration.