Friday, September 18, 2020
Latest:
photo by: Carnival Cruises
Business News 

Carnival cancels all cruises until early 2021 but looks forward to setting ‘sail for a new beginning’

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Carnival Cruise Line is continuing to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cruise line, which has been financially crippled due to the ongoing pandemic, announced in a press release on Wednesday that additional voyages would be canceled into the spring of next year.

Four ships — Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Valor, and Carnival Spirit — have all been delayed voyage until between March and May 2021.

“As we continue to work through issues related to our eventual return to operations, we are committed to providing our guests and travel agent partners with certainty where we can, although we regret disappointing our guests,” Carnival Cruise Line President Christina Duffy said in a press release, according to multiple outlets.

In July, the company sold Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Inspiration.

“The ships being removed are our older, less efficient ships that would’ve been removed over time,” Carnival said in a statement to Good Morning America.

You May Also Like

Central Louisiana Regional Port Meeting

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Ribbon Cutting of GCLRA

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Unemployment rates going down overall but Louisiana still among highest

Jacque Murphy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ATTENTION DISH customers, despite KLAX TV's best efforts to stay on the air, DISH is threatening to drop this channel. If this happens, you can no longer see your favorite programming live on DISH. Call dish today at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them to stop the blackouts!