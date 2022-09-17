Caring Choices Mental Health Facility Raises Awareness for Gambling Addiction in Louisiana

September is Responsible Gaming Education Month.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, over 250,000 adults have gambling problems.

Pathological gambling is more common than you think.

Gambling Treatment Clinician Crystal Hill says, “I actually have an aunt who is in her 70s and she suffered from gambling addiction. She’s had to sell her house.”

Crystal Hill says she works to keep others from suffering the same fate.

“She (her aunt) cannot afford to provide for herself because she gambles.”

Crystal Hill says gambling is not all about the money.

“The person who is addicted doesn’t often realize that they have a problem. They are not connecting the consequences to their actions.”

She tells us some of the warning signs of pathological gamblers.

If you’re preoccupied with the need to gamble.

If you need to gamble with increasing amounts of money to get the thrill.

If you gamble to escape problems.

If you’re chasing your losses trying to get the money back.

She urges family and friends to make their loved ones see when gambling becomes an issue.

“There’s always been a stigma when it comes to addiction and I think it’s lack of awareness, lack of knowledge, that it is a disease.”

Crystal Hill says educating yourself can support gamblers with the recovery process.