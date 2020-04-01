Caring Choices Clinics closed temporarily, but hotline # is available

CLHSD Announces Changes to Caring Choices Clinics and Developmental Disability Services in Response to COVID-19

Alexandria, LA- In response to the stay-at–home order issued by Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday March 22, 2020, the Central Louisiana Human Services District (CLHSD) has adjusted services in an effort to continue meeting the behavioral health and developmental disability needs of the residents of the 8 parishes we serve (Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn) while protecting the health of staff and clients.

As of Monday, March 23, 2020, all CLHSD offices including Developmental Disability Services and our Caring Choices Clinics (Alexandria, Leesville, Marksville, and Jonesville) were closed to the public, with limited exceptions. A telehealth system has been set up that will allow staff to continue providing services to clients from home. The privacy of clients is a top priority of the organization, and every effort has been made to protect private and sensitive information.

Our Caring Choices clients may be experiencing difficulty during these uncertain times. Your counselors are available to speak to those who may be experiencing emotional distress.

Caring Choices Alexandria Clinic: 318-484-6850

Caring Choices Leesville Clinic: 337-238-6431

Caring Choices Marksville Clinic: 318-253-9638

Caring Choices Jonesville Clinic: 318-339-8553

After hours, call 1-800-654-1373.

Governor Edwards has also created the ‘Keep Calm During COVID-19’ phone line which allows all state residents to speak to trained and compassionate counselors 24 hours a day at 1-866-310-7977.

For additional information regarding Central Louisiana Human Services District or any of its programs/services, contact the administrative office at 318-487-5191. For updates and additional information visit www.CLHSD.org or www.Facebook.com/CenLaHumanServices.