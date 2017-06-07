Caregiver Arrested

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report that a caregiver for an ill cancer patient had stolen over $20,000 from her. An investigation by Sergeant Sterling Willis and Detective Dale Whitstine discovered that it was over $37,000 that was stolen and led to the arrest of Jennifer Lintzen for the crimes. Lintzen, 42 years old, of Colfax, was arrested for: Forgery, Unauthorized Use of an Access Card, Theft, and Exploitation of the Infirmed.

“This is an unbelievable act by someone that the family had trusted to take care of their loved one during a very difficult time,” stated Sheriff Steven McCain.