Caregiver Arrested for Theft and Forgery

Press Release – On June 12th , 2017, detectives from the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted detectives from the Tioga Sub-station in reference to a report of theft and forgery that had been filed with their agency.

According to their report, the victim, who suffers from a medical condition, hired a caregiver to assist them in their home. The victim alleged that the caregiver, identified as Jennifer Lynn Lintzen, had taken advantage of them financially.

During their investigation, detectives determined that several of the crimes had allegedly occurred in Rapides Parish. Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish probable cause that supported the original allegations and on August 10th , 2017, an arrest warrant was obtained for Lintzen for 23 counts of Forgery and 1 count of Theft > $25,000.00.

42-year-old Jennifer Lynn Lintzen of Dry Prong was arrested later that day and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Lintzen has since been released on a $39,500.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more charges and arrests are possible.