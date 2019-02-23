Car Rental Company Employee Arrested

On February 8th, 2019, deputies assigned to the England Airpark Sub-station responded to a local car rental agency in reference to a complaint against a former employee. According to the initial report, an employee, identified as Jernique Marshav King, 31, of Alexandria, had allegedly given out up to eight rental vehicles without collecting the rental fee. After an internal inventory, the rental company discovered a total of ten vehicles had been taken from their lot. Eight of the vehicles have been returned with two of those being damaged. Two vehicles were still missing and unaccounted for. Through their investigation, detectives were able to establish sufficient probable cause that supported the original complaint. On February 15th, warrants were obtained for King and she was located and taken into custody without incident. King was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for eight counts Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, two counts Criminal Damage $5000-$50,000, and two counts Theft of a Motor Vehicle. On February 19th, King was released on $32,900.00 bond.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation into this case is still ongoing.

