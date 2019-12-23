Can’t beat Saints, Can’t Guard Mike: Saints rally back win over Titans, Thomas sets record

A 21 point third quarter helped finish off Tennessee, a 12 catch afternoon gave Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas an NFL record.

Drew Brees threw three TD passes, one to Thomas and two to Jared Cook as the Saints rallied from 14-0 down to win at Tennessee, 38-28.

Thomas started the day with 143 receptions, 10 shy of the single season NFL record held by the Colts’ Marvin Harrison. Thomas had 5 receptions in the fourth quarter.

Alvin Kamara ran 11 times for 80 yards, including TD runs of 40 and 1 yards in the third quarter. The two touchdowns doubled Kamara’s total for the year. He had not scored since scoring two TD’s in a week three win at Seattle.

The Saints moved to 12 wins and 3 losses on the season. They are still alive in their quest for the number one seed in the NFC playoffs for the second straight season.