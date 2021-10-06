Cane River National Heritage Area & Cane River Creole National Historical Park Announces Month Long Fall Festivities

Natchitoches, LA – On Monday October 4, 2021, Cane River National Heritage Area, Inc. (CRNHA) and Cane River Creole National Historical Park announced month long Fall Festivities throughout October.

These Fall Festivities are taking place instead of the annual Cane River Fall Festival due to new guidance from the Department of Interiors regarding COVID-19 guidelines. To continue with the fall celebrations, Cane River National Heritage Area and Cane River Creole National Historical Park will be participating in and hosting small events throughout the month of October. Social distancing and COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Cane River Fall Festivities:

•Astronomy Night at Magnolia Plantation on October 8, 2021, from 6:30pm – 9:00pm. To reserve your spot, call 318-352-0383. This event is free and open to the public.

•Kids Craft Day at Oakland Plantation on October 16, 2021, with classes from 10:00am-11:00am and 11:30am-12:30pm. Each child will be guided along painting their own fall masterpiece through the class. To reserve your child’s spot, click the link in the Facebook event or call 318-356-5555. This event is free and open to the public.

•Oakland Plantation Homecoming will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the construction of the Main House at Oakland Plantation on October 23, 2021, from 10:00am-2:00pm. There will be self-guided tours of the park and historical demonstrations throughout the day. This event is free and open to the public.

Demonstration Schedule:

10:00 am – Creole Architecture: The Making of Bousillage

10:30 am – The Art of the Forge: A Blacksmith’s Workshop

11:00 am – Creole Architecture: The Making of Bousillage

11:30 am – Beneath the Surface: The Enslaved Nanny’s Room

12:00 pm – Beneath the Surface: The Enslaved Nanny’s Room

12:30 pm – The Art of the Forge: A Blacksmith’s Workshop

1:00 pm – Creole Architecture: The Making of Bousillage

1:30 pm – The Art of the Forge: A Blacksmith’s Workshop

•Look for us at Witch Way to Main Street on October 30,2021 from 10:00am –12:00pm on the Downtown Riverbank, held by the Natchitoches Historic District Business Association, for candy, crafts, and a petting zoo. This event is free and open to the public.