Campti Man Killed in Grant Parish Crash

Montgomery – On Monday, March 14, 2022, just before 11:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of US Hwy 71 and Whispering Pine Road. This crash claimed the life of 68-year-old Clyde Anthony.

The initial investigation revealed a 2007 Ford Edge, driven by 61-year-old Tracy Johnson of Colfax, was stopped on Whispering Pine Road. At the same time, a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) driven by Anthony was traveling north on US Hwy 71. Johnson failed to yield while making a left turn and struck the rear of the CMV. After the impact, the Ford exited the roadway to the left. The CMV continued north until it left the roadway where it traveled down an embankment and struck several trees before becoming engulfed in flames.

Both Johnson and his passenger were restrained and transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Anthony, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Grant Parish Coroner.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers urge motorists to drive defensively at all times. By avoiding taking unnecessary risks, such as failing to yield to other motorists, crashes can be prevented.