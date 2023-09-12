Campti Attempted Murder Suspect Surrenders

(Natchitoches)-A Red River Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office for Attempted Murder in connection with the shooting of a 33-year old Campti man back in August is now in custody according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.



Rmaury Oquan Demontrell Brock, aka/”Omar”, 23, of Coushatta surrendered to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives this morning at approximately 9:30am in the presence of a family member.



Brock was arrested without incident, transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with 1-Count of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder.



The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office featured Brock on social media platforms and to media outlets on Monday evening. Within the hour, Brock posted a comment stating “that he will be down there tomorrow to turn himself in”, following up with” I’m not dangerous”. His mother also contacted detectives assuring he would report to the NPSO in the morning.



The month-long investigation began on Thursday evening, August 10, 2023 at approximately 7:23pm, when deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to reports of a man being shot and lying in the parking lot of a Campti apartment complex located in the 100 block of Robieu Street in Campti, La.



Deputies and EMS arrived on scene finding a citizen rendering aid to a 33-year-old Campti man suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds.



Deputies taped off the crime scene and learned the suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival. Deputies were unable to obtain any information on a suspect description while canvassing the area.



Detectives from the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded to the scene.



Detectives photographed and processed the crime scene which included the collection of evidence and bullet casings.



The victim was transported from the scene by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in critical condition and later transferred to a regional trauma center for treatment of injuries.



The victim is currently recovering in a regional rehabilitation center, however, he has a lengthy process ahead of him according to investigating detectives.



Detectives are not releasing the motive for the shooting pending judicial proceedings.



No bond has been set at this time.



Sheriff Wright stated detectives spent several hours reviewing evidence, completing paperwork, submitting evidence to the crime lab for analysis and conducting interviews in connection with the investigation. We are pleased that we were able to gather sufficient evidence and probable cause to make an arrest in this senseless act of gun violence.”



The investigation remains active. If you have any information you would like to share with NPSO detectives please call 318-357-7830. Your information will remain confidential.



Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau, Detectives assigned to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division and Agents assigned to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task were involved in the investigation and arrest.