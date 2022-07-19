Campers of Single Parent Homes Learn Survival Skills at Great Adventure Camping Trip

According to the American Camp Association, camps teach kindness and compassion in engaging and high impact ways.

They learn how to integrate them into every aspect of society.

LaRhonda Francois and her son are preparing to embark on a great adventure.

She is excited to introduce her son to new camp experiences.

She is grateful the camp offers single parent families a free opportunity to have fun.

Her son Kyndall Johnson is excited to meet new friends.

He and his mom enjoyed swimming at the camp.

He says he learned patience as he built a bird house.

Clarissa Pugh loves to go camping with her family.

Her son and daughter are packed and ready to enjoy the outdoors.

They look forward to fishing and spending time together.

Clarissa’s daughter Symone says archery was her favorite activity at the camp.

She learned how to stay focused despite the heat.

Her son Elijah looks forward to improving his skills as an archer.

He says he enjoyed hiking and the whole camp experience.

Benjamin Pride knows what it feels like to be a single parent.

He started the camp to inspire children and instill values in them.

He feels participating in the camp can bring families closer.

Mark Gallashaw volunteers at the camp every year.

Camping encouraged him to stay out of trouble and build a better life for himself.

LaRhonda Francois says she is grateful to Bo Pride for creating the Great Adventure Camping Trip.

Through the camp, children are taught team building and survival skills.

Families bond together, but they also learn how to work as a team.

For more information on how to join next year’s camp, visit greatadventurecampingtrip.com