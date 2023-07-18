Camp Cook adds to Purple Heart Trail with Purple Heart installations

Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Carey is a Purple Heart recipient. He received the Purple Heart during his time in the service overseas.

“We actually had a VBIED attack that actually blew myself and another soldier off the top of our tank and took shrapnel to the face. Lost my sight. Luckily, it was something that they were able to correct. I was able to regain my eyesight and able to return back to duty.”

Camp Cook joins other Louisiana National Guard locations in their Purple Heart installations such as reserved parking spaces and quote “other benefits.” Commanding Sargent Major Demetria R. Faircloth says the installations are a fitting way to continue to honor purple heart recipients.

“Those soldiers get honored, those that have gone before us and those some some that are still living, that have been wounded, this is something awesome. This is a great way to keep them in our memories and never forget about those soldiers.”

LT. Carey sees the honor of the Purple heart badge with an added meaning coming from his life experience.

“the Purple Heart is solemn because and it not only starts with, you know, someone like me that was able to recover quickly, but also for those that that give their lives.”

That added perspective is something that CSM. Faircloth shares in her respect for recipients.

“Knowing all the blood, sweat and tears that he put into the uniform, It just makes me proud and it just gives me more energy to be the best that I can be as well.”