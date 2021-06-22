Camp Connect at FBCP

Connect Camps is a remarkable day camp experience for the community. Camp includes high-energy games and skills, large group worship, small group devotion time, and everything in between! Children will be led by a team of carefully screened and trained college-aged staff from around the country who will be ready to execute all the details of camp and serve our Central Louisiana community. Connect Camps will be in Pineville for a full week of non-stop fun: July 5 through July 9. Early arrival for camp starts at 7:45 AM and the day ends at 5:00 PM on Monday through Thursday. On Friday, the camp day is from 7:45 AM to 3:30 PM and campers’ families are invited to come to the closing worship gathering. Camp cost of $215 will include a daily snack, lunch, camp t-shirt and all activities for the week! You may register your child at fbcpineville.net/events/connectcamp or call the church office at 318-448-8221.

Contact: Kimberly Aguillard, Children’s Minister

318-448-8221

Kaguillard@fbcpineville.net