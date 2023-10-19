Camp Beauregard in Pineville Gets Name Change

Camp Beauregard has a rich history of serving Louisiana and the country but now, it’s getting a name change. As ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us, why local and state politicians made the switch.

Governor John Bel Edwards said, “There’s not a group of Louisianans who inspire me as frequently or as deeply as the Louisiana National Guard.”

Governor John Bel Edwards spoke at a ceremony to name change of Camp Beauregard to the Louisiana National Guard Training Center Pineville. Many enlisted soldiers and

Officers from the Army, the Guard and the Airforce were on hand to mark the occasion.

G. T. Beauregard was a confederate general who as legend has it fired the first shot at the battle of fort sumpter April 12, 1861.

Colonel Dirk Erickson said, “So with that new name we’re taking out that individual credit and giving group credit to the community.”

Outgoing Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin called that connection important as he recalled seeing firsthand the way the guard helped during recent hurricanes.

“It’s very emotional to me and supportive. I’m getting the chills right now. As the governor said, there’s nothing more welcoming than when someone needs help and a soldier appears out of nowhere to help.”

Command Group Historian Richard Moran knows the story of the post going back to the 1800s when it was a seminary and the first site of LSU.

The Union Army used it during the Civil War and it provided support for all major military conflicts ever since, including serving as headquarters for the massive Louisiana maneuvers which prepared soldiers for World War II.

Since 1917 they’ve trained more than a million soldiers and even though the name is changing their mission remains the same.”

Erickson said, “If you want to think about it. We’re an all-inclusive resort that caters to high adventure training and conference events.”

And as for the name change, Erickson says times change and the guard should too.

“It’s hard. I will probably refer to it as Camp Beauregard several times in the near future, but the fact of the matter is we’re a new organization. We’re moving in a new direction, and we need to be representative of that.”