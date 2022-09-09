Camp Beauregard holds Town Hall to discuss renaming

In case you haven’t heard, Camp Beauregard is getting renamed, and the public is going to have a big say in it’s rebranding.

The pad recently held an online survey about the fort’s new name, but those who weren’t able to participate were invited to the Camp Beauregard post theater for a town hall meeting Thursday on the new name.

Colonel Dirk Erickson says the meeting was an excellent opportunity for those who couldn’t participate in the online survey to make their voices heard.

Dirk Erickson, Colonel, Camp Beauregard – There was a phenomenal amount of wisdom and knowledge of the local area, and people that came out tonight, so it was an enjoyable experience.

Erickson says the voice of the people in this process is something that major General Keith Waddell has always wanted.

Dirk Erickson, Colonel, Camp Beauregard – Most of what we’ve done up to this point has been to try to get as many people involved and their opinions gathered so that when we make a decision or when a decision is made, it will be based off of the people of Louisiana.

Lt. Colonel Loel Collins says that part of the Louisiana national guard’s state mission is to support the citizens of Louisiana.

Loel Collins, Lt. Colonel, Camp Beauregard – To have their support and or participation in the renaming of an instillation that’s part of the community is something that’s important for our leadership, for our organization, and it shows that support in cooperation together both with the Louisiana National Guard and the citizens.

Those in attendance were divided. Some wanted the name to stay, others wanted the name to be removed.

Collins understood that there would be different views on the subject, but that’s what a town hall is for.

Loel Collins, Lt. Colonel, Camp Beauregard – This is an opportunity for them to voice those opinions and be heard.

The Camp is expected to be renamed in October