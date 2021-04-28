Call me mister program

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University is accepting applications for the 2021-22 Call Me Mister cohort. The application deadline is May 15 and applications are available at https://education.nsula.edu/callmemister/.

Call Me Mister is an initiative to recruit African American males to become teacher and mentors at low-performing schools. Misters benefit from financial assistance to help cover tuition and fees, instructional support and preparation for licensure exams, a cohort system for social and cultural support and leadership development. They will gain immediate exposure to a classroom environment and job placement assistance after graduation, according to Ramona Wynder, program coordinator.

“2020 marked year 20 of Call Me Mister being in existence, and it was our inaugural year as a CMM partner institution,” Wynder said. The program was founded at Clemson University in 2000 with the mission or recruiting and supporting African American males in becoming highly effective elementary teachers. MISTER is an acronym for Mentors Instructing Students Toward Effective Role Models. As a Call Me MISTER campus, NSU is part of a highly acclaimed recruitment and support program that includes a national network of universities.

Prospective Misters must be a minority male and come from an underserved, socioeconomically disadvantaged, and/or educationally at-risk community. They must major in early childhood education, elementary education, health and physical education or music education and demonstrate record of high scholastic achievement and participation in extra-curricular and community service activities.

Applications for Call me MISTER will be reviewed on a competitive basis each spring for consideration for cohorts that will begin each fall semester. Preference will be given to graduating high school seniors; two-year community college transfers; and first-year college freshmen. Eligible candidates will be selected based upon their potential for teaching and their motivation for participation in the program.

For more information, visit the website above or contact Wynder at wynderr@nsula.edu or (318) 357-4549.

