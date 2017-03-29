Call for Nominations & Entries for the 2017 Bizzy Awards

It’s time to shine the spotlight on local businesses and industries at the Bizzy’s! The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards provide local businesses the opportunity to celebrate and be recognized for their achievements at a red carpet event. Organized by the Chamber, the Bizzy’s honor those who imagine, design, invest, build and bring jobs, growth, and prosperity to the region.

Members of the Chamber can nominate themselves or other members for each of the 12 awards categories. Businesses may enter or be nominated in more than one category; however there is an entry fee of $25 for each category nomination.

Nominations will be accepted until Monday, April 24 at 4:00PM.

Ballots will be sent out to all Chamber representatives for voting. Votes are then tallied and the winners announced at the awards dinner Friday, June 16, 2017 at the Alexandria Convention Center, Baymont Inn & Suites, in Alexandria.

Dinner seats are $75 each for early registration ($85 after June 5). Table sponsorships may be purchased for $750. Tables seat 10. Table sponsors will also receive name recognition inside the event program. Sponsorship packages are available.

Please RSVP for the event by Thursday, June 8.

Why Enter?

Why enter the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards? Because it is the only fun, competitive awards program that showcases businesses in central Louisiana. This event is for Chamber members, by Chamber members. There’s a red carpet, semi-formal attire, and a lot of friendly competition. All proceeds go toward Chamber programs and services for members.

Award-winning organizations receive a crystal statuette, and are eligible to publicize the achievement and display the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Award symbol on marketing and promotional materials, including packaging and promotion of the award-winning products and services. Please note that use of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards name requires written approval from the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commence.

How To Enter

Deadline: Monday, April 24, 2017, at 4:00 PM

Any business member of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce is eligible to enter the Central Louisiana Business Awards competition.

Entries must be submitted online by 4:00 PM, Monday, April 24, 2017.

All entries must include a short essay explaining why the organization should be recognized as a 2017 Bizzy Award Winner, and include the organization’s logo.

All entrants must pay the $25 per entry fee by the April 24 deadline in order for their entry to be reviewed by the Central Louisiana Business Awards committee.

The award committee will review each paid application and nominate 8 entrants in each of the 12 categories.

Ballots containing nominees will be emailed to each Chamber Representative on Thursday, April 27. Selections must be submitted by Friday, May 5, 2017.

The Central Louisiana Business Awards committee will tally all ballots, which will represent 20% of the vote for each category, with the remaining 80% from the Bizzy Awards committee, composed of three presidents from other Chambers and economic development organizations in Louisiana. Winners will be announced at the Central Louisiana Business Awards Ceremony on June 16, 2017.