Cabrini Crawfish Boil and Stock the Bar Raffle will be held on Friday, April 12th. 5:00 – 9:00 (eat in) Take out (5-7)

All you can eat Crawfish tickets — $50.00 per person

Take out — 5 lbs. — $25

Stock the Bar Raffle Tickets — $1

To Benefit St. Frances Cabrini School

2215 E. Texas Ave. Alexandria