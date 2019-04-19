Friday, April 19, 2019
#C4C hosts annual Easter Egg hunt

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

#C4C, a Change for Cenla, is a local group that was established in 2015 with a mission to bring community members together.

The group hosts different community outreach events throughout the year. And today, they hosted their 4th annual Easter Egg hunt at Alexandria City Park.

Families were able to enjoy hunting for Easter Egg’s, face painting, Easter themed games and more.

Although the weather in brought a large amount of rain to the area, many families showed up for the event to celebrate the upcoming Easter weekend.

