Over 2,000 people in the state of Louisiana are waiting for an organ transplant. And just one donor has the potential to save up to 9 people’s lives.

The Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency held their annual Gift of Life Service and Butterfly Release today at Rapides Regional Medical Center to honor organ donors and their families.

A number of families attended the event to honor their loved ones for sharing the gift of life.

You can watch the full story below.