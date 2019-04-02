Business owners and entrepreneurs may have over looked what the downtown area has to offer . The city of Alexandria started an initiative to help compile available properties downtown, so business owners and entrepreneur can take advantage of what downtown has to offer .At one point in time the downtown area was thriving with several businesses. Over time the economy has changed but more than that people shopping habit has changed and so that has really driven the way business has changed downtown be cause it went from area that had clothing stores and other things downtown and those things just moved to other areas . Since the new downtown college campus will bring hundreds of students, chief of staff Susan Broussard says there is no time like the present .

We know that are going to come here later this summer and early fall and they are going to want places to eat places to shop and along with that we are working to build both the residential and tourist angle downtown as well so we have multiple populations here that businesses can serve .

At the end of may there will be a website that entrepreneurs and business owners can view, along with an informative event . For more information contact the city of Alexandria .