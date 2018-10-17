Wednesday, October 17, 2018
Business Expo and Car Show

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comments

The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2018 Business Expo & Car Show, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Alexandria Mall. The Expo will feature diverse businesses and industries from throughout Cenla. It is also an opportunity for restaurants, caterers, and beverage suppliers to highlight holiday selections. It is the perfect occasion for retailers and other businesses to showcase unique, local merchandise, food or services. To learn more please visit http://cenlabusinessexpo.com/

