Business Expo and Car Show

The Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2018 Business Expo & Car Show, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Alexandria Mall. The Expo will feature diverse businesses and industries from throughout Cenla. It is also an opportunity for restaurants, caterers, and beverage suppliers to highlight holiday selections. It is the perfect occasion for retailers and other businesses to showcase unique, local merchandise, food or services. To learn more please visit http:// cenlabusinessexpo.com/