Burrow, Edwards-Helaire named SEC offensive players of the week after historic win over Bama

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s star running back-quarterback duo was named the SEC’s co-offensive players of the week after toppling Alabama, 46-41, Saturday.

Joe Burrow, who appears to be a firm frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy, threw for 393 yards and three touchdowns while completing 79 percent of his passes. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire also had a career game, with 199 total yards rushing and receiving. He’s now rushed for more than 100 yards in four of LSU’s five SEC games this year.

The 46 points marked the most the Tigers have ever scored against the Crimson Tide throughout their 84-game series. It was also the most points any team has ever scored on the Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium, barring overtime.

Above all, the victory snapped LSU’s eight-game losing streak against Alabama since 2012.