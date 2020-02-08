Saturday, February 8, 2020
Burrow, Chaisson and other Tigers among those invited to 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

The NFL has released the names of the athletes invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The events take place February 24th through March 1st. Of the 337 athletes selected, 16 of them will be representing LSU.

Those players include:

Joe Burrow QB

K’Lavon Chaisson LB

Saahdiq Charles OL

Lloyd Cushenberry OL

Grant Delpit S

Michael Divinity LB

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Blake Ferguson LS

Kristian Fulton CB

Justin Jefferson WR

Rashard Lawrence II DL

Damien Lewis OL

Thaddeus Moss TE

Jacob Phillips LB

Patrick Queen LB

Stephen Sullivan TE

For more information: http://www.nfl.com/combine/participants

