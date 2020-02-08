Burrow, Chaisson and other Tigers among those invited to 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
The NFL has released the names of the athletes invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. The events take place February 24th through March 1st. Of the 337 athletes selected, 16 of them will be representing LSU.
Those players include:
Joe Burrow QB
K’Lavon Chaisson LB
Saahdiq Charles OL
Lloyd Cushenberry OL
Grant Delpit S
Michael Divinity LB
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Blake Ferguson LS
Kristian Fulton CB
Justin Jefferson WR
Rashard Lawrence II DL
Damien Lewis OL
Thaddeus Moss TE
Jacob Phillips LB
Patrick Queen LB
Stephen Sullivan TE
For more information: http://www.nfl.com/combine/participants