Burglary suspect spotted on Masonic drive, arrested

Alexandria, LA (02/06/2023)

At approximately 01:35 PM today, the Alexandria Police Department (APD) received a called stating a white male wearing a light blue shirt fitting the general description of a suspect from a previous burglary was walking in the 3900 block of Masonic Drive. Upon Officers arrival, the suspect fled on foot, running behind Cabrini School and the adjoining neighborhood. The School Resource Officer at Cabrini School, along with other APD Officers, assisted with the search, and moments later the suspect was apprehended without further incident.

43-year old Joseph Alletag, from Alexandria, was arrested and charged with 1-Count of Possession of Stolen Things, 1-Count of Resisting an Officer, and 1-Count of Trespassing.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

