Man Charged with Vehicle Burglary, his 60th Booking

Press Release – On April 20, 2016, a resident of the 2100 block of Turner Street reported burglaries of his vehicle and his storage shed. Officers responded to make a report and collect physical evidence from the scene. That evidence was submitted to the Crime Lab, and detectives were able to connect that evidence to a suspect. On September 13, 2017, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Bryant Osteen, 35, for two counts of Simple Burglary.

Osteen was located and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on October 15. This is Osteen’s 60th booking.