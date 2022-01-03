Burglary investigation leads to arrests in Grant Parish

A burglary investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of four people.

• Timothy Bunn, 50 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for 4 counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property.

• Zachary Seals, 36 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property and 4 counts of Criminal Trespassing.

• Landon Seals, 30 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for 7 counts of Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Probation violation

• Shawn Durand, 29 years old, of Olla, was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.