Monday, January 3, 2022
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Burglary investigation leads to arrests in Grant Parish

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

A burglary investigation by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of four people.

•         Timothy Bunn, 50 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for 4 counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property.

•         Zachary Seals, 36 years old, of Dry Prong, was arrested for Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property and 4 counts of Criminal Trespassing.

•         Landon Seals, 30 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for 7 counts of Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Probation violation

•         Shawn Durand, 29 years old, of Olla, was arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

You May Also Like

APD Searches for Suspect in Bank Robbery

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Bentley Man Arrested for Two Counts of Theft

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Alexandria Senior High School National Merit Semi-Finalist

Char Thomas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *