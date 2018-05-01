Arrests Made in Case of Fred’s Grocery Burglary in Tioga

On April 6th and April 21st, 2018, complaints of a burglary at Fred’s Grocery in the Tioga area were reported. During the burglaries, surveillance cameras were able to capture video footage of the masked individuals. Deputies took the initial reports and the case was given to the detectives from the Tioga Substation for further investigation.

During their investigation, detectives were able to locate evidence that led them to believe the suspects lived at 403 Tioga Rd. A search warrant was conducted on April 25th, 2018 at the location that resulted in locating numerous stolen items reported from the business, along with multiple articles of clothing that was worn by the suspects in the surveillance footage.

During the course of the search warrant, one suspect, identified as Seth Alexander Johnson, 19 of Tioga, was observed running out the back door of the residence with a black bag. Detectives were able to quickly apprehend Johnson in the Janna Dr. area. The black bag contained more of the stolen items from Fred’s. During the course of the investigation, detectives identified a second suspect as Damion Orion Johnston. Detectives were able to determine Johnston and Johnson, along with two male juveniles were all involved in the reported burglaries. The two juveniles were issued juvenile citations and released to their guardians.

Johnston was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for three counts of Simple Burglary. Johnson was booked for three counts of Simple Burglary, 1 count of obstruction of justice, and 1 count of Flight from an officer. Johnston was released the same day on a $3,000.00 bond and Johnson was released on the 28th on a $4,500.00 bond.

Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.