Hineston Woman Accused of Unauthorized Entry

Press Release – On March 12th , 2018, deputies from the Glenmora Substation responded to a residence in the Forest Hill area to where a report of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling had allegedly occurred. According to the complainant, a subject, identified as Joedy Carter, had been entering a residence without the owner’s permission. Deputies took the initial report and Detectives from the Glenmora Substation were assigned the case for further investigation.

Through their investigation, Detectives found that Carter had been evicted from the location several months prior and was still going into the residence at will. Detectives established probable cause and warrants for Carter’s arrest were obtained for two counts of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

On March 19th, Carter was arrested at the location after making entry into the same property again, for burglary and the active warrants. Carter was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where she remains on a $15,000.00 bond.

Arrestee: Joedy Carter, 43, Hineston, LA

Charge: 2 Counts Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling

Burglary