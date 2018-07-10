Burglary Arrest Made with Help from Alert Neighbors

Press Release – On July 5th, 2018, Patrol Deputies responded to the area of Dunn Drive in Pineville in reference to a report from residents in the neighborhood of a suspicious person riding a bicycle around a home where the homeowner was away at the time.

Patrol Deputies were able to locate the subject and he was identified as 34-year-old Derrick Joseph Hampton of Pineville. Deputies spoke with Hampton and conducted a field interview and he was released as deputies had no indication of crime at that time.

Detectives from the Kolin Sub-station, while investigating another matter, located Hampton a little while later still in the immediate area on Dunn Drive, but now he was on foot. Detectives interviewed Hampton and determined that he may have been involved in a burglary after the Patrol Deputies had contact with him. Detectives, along with Patrol Deputies, escorted Hampton back to Dunn Drive where witnesses identified him as the subject seen earlier around the residence. Detectives continued their investigation and found where a window of the residence had been pried open and the front door of the residence pushed open. When detectives looked into the residence, they discovered the bicycle Hampton had been seen riding earlier was placed inside the front door.

Hampton was placed under arrest without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for Trespassing, Criminal Damage <$1000, Possession of Burglary Tools and Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling. Hampton remains in jail at the time of this release in lieu of a $4,000.00 bond. Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing as more charges are possible.