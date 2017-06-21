Burglary Arrest

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspicious person trespassing on someone’s property. When Corporal Dan McClung arrived, the person ran from him. He was caught a short distance later and arrested. While arresting him, Cpl. McClung discovered women’s jewelry on the man. It was determined that the jewelry had been stolen from a burglary that Detective Kyle Martin was investigating. Detective Martin and Detective Dale Whitstine found a number of other items that had been stolen from a burglary.

Brian Burks, 32 years old, of 8692 Hwy. 8, Colfax, was arrested for Simple Burglary, Criminal Trespassing (2 counts), and Resisting an Officer.