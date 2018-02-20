Local Headlines Top Stories 

Burglar Caught Breaking Into Car Downtown

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Press Release – On February 17, around 10:00 pm, and APD officer working downtown was alerted to a disturbance in a parking lot.

The officer contacted the parties involved and quelled the disturbance, and was informed that one of the parties had his car burglarized.  The officer then spoke to the second person, and as he stood up, the officers saw an item fall to the ground.

This item was later identified as stolen property from the victim’s vehicle.  The suspect was placed under arrest and, upon searching him, the officer located more stolen property from the vehicle as well as drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, identified as Charles Johnson, was charged with Simple Burglary and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

