Bunkie man wanted for stabbing at wedding reception

A Bunkie man is wanted by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office after a stabbing occurred Saturday evening at a wedding reception.

19 year old Dontavion Williams is wanted on a charge of attempted second degree murder.

According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, a fight broke out Saturday evening at a wedding reception in Bunkie and witnesses say that Williams was an uninvited guest causing a disturbance and was asked to leave.

He was then involved in an argument at the reception and is accused of stabbing a 28 year old man before fleeing the scene.

The victim received medical treatment and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dontavion Williams should contact the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-253-4000.