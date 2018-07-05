Bunkie Man Arrested After $60,000 of Heroin is Seized

Press release – On June 24th, 2018 at approximately 2:30 AM, a deputy assigned to the Patrol Division, K-9 Section, was travelling on Monroe Street when he observed a subject in a gold in color truck commit a traffic violation. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and after a few moments, the driver stopped on Tennessee Street. As the deputy is approaching the vehicle, the driver pulls away from the deputy and then comes to as stop again.

Contact was made with the driver, identified as Michael James Mayberry, 45 of Bunkie, and he was advised of the reason for the stop. As the deputy is writing the citation, Mayberry became very elusive with his answers to standard questions such as denying the vehicle was his even though the paperwork and a computer check indicated it was registered to Mayberry. The deputy advised Mayberry he was going to run his K-9, “Beny”, on the exterior of the car as this is referred to as a “free air sniff” for any illegal narcotics. K-9 Beny gave an alert to the presence of an unknown narcotic odor omitting from the passenger side door.

As the deputy opened the passenger door to conduct a hand search of the vehicle, a large clear bag containing approximately 7 individual wrapped smaller bags of a substance believed to be marijuana was located. Upon a further search, the deputy located several clear bags of suspected green marijuana along with one clear bag of suspected heroin and a clear bag hand tied with approximately 21 white capsules, also containing suspected heroin. A $100 bill which appeared to be counterfeit was also located with the narcotics.

Mayberry was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked on his charges. Mayberry was later released on a $20,100.00 bond.

Approximately 30 grams of heroin was seized along with 24 grams of marijuana. The heroin seized had an estimated value of $60,000.00.

Arrestee: Michael James Mayberry, 45, Bunkie, LA

Charges: Improper tail light, Two counts Possession CDS I with intent to distribute (Heroin / Marijuana), Monetary instrument abuse