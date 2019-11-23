Saturday, November 23, 2019
Bunkie Juvenile Justice specialist arrested

Jojuana Phillips

Bunkie, LA – The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) Investigative Services Division arrested a juvenile justice specialist after surveillance video recorded inappropriate contact between the employee and a 17-year-old youth.

Shauntella Fulton, 32 is charged with one count of malfeasance in relation to inappropriate contact. Fulton has worked at the facility for less than a year. The internal investigation is still open.

Upon arrest, Fulton was transported and booked into Avoyelles Parish Jail on the morning of November 21, 2019. No other details will be released at this time due to further internal and external investigations.

OJJ serves youth who have been adjudicated delinquent or Families in Need of Services (FINS). The agency is responsible for youth assigned to its care and custody by the court system, either for probation supervision, or custody in residential placement or secure care.

For more information about OJJ, please visit our website at www.OJJ.LA.GOV.

