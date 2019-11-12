Bunkie Alderman arrested after traffic stop incident

A Bunkie Alderman is facing charges after an incident at a traffic stop Sunday evening.

69-year-old Lem Thomas is facing charges of interfering with a police investigation and resisting an officer with force of violence.

The charges are stemmed from a traffic stop involving Thomas’ son, 36-year-old Christopher Thomas, who was stopped by Bunkie Police that evening.

Officers were arresting Christopher Thomas on several charges and Lem Thomas was advised several times to not interfere and leave the scene. Lem Thomas became aggressive toward an officer and grabbed him as his son was being arrested.

He and his son were booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

Lem Thomas represents District 2 on the Bunkie Board of Alderman.