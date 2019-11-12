Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Bunkie Alderman arrested after traffic stop incident

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

A Bunkie Alderman is facing charges after an incident at a traffic stop Sunday evening.

69-year-old Lem Thomas is facing charges of interfering with a police investigation and resisting an officer with force of violence.

The charges are stemmed from a traffic stop involving Thomas’ son, 36-year-old Christopher Thomas, who was stopped by Bunkie Police that evening.

Officers were arresting Christopher Thomas on several charges and Lem Thomas was advised several times to not interfere and leave the scene. Lem Thomas became aggressive toward an officer and grabbed him as his son was being arrested.

He and his son were booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

Lem Thomas represents District 2 on the Bunkie Board of Alderman.

You May Also Like

LSUA SGA President Elected to LSU Board of Supervisors

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA SGA President Elected to LSU Board of Supervisors

Governor John Bel Edwards signs new ride share bill

Char Thomas Comments Off on Governor John Bel Edwards signs new ride share bill

ACT, APACVB Unveil New Northup Trail

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on ACT, APACVB Unveil New Northup Trail

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BREAKING: Northwest Broadcasting announced Thursday evening that a long-term agreement has been reached with AT&T that will result in Northwest’s 18 stations in ten markets being restored to the DIRECTV line-up. Northwest regrets the inconvenience this has placed on our valued viewers. Resumption of carriage may vary from market-to-market as it is at the discretion of DIRECTV.