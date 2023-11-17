Buckeye High science teacher finalist for Global Teacher Prize

A United Nations group recently named a Central Louisiana science teacher as one of 50 finalists from around the world for the Global Teacher Prize awarded in Paris, France. ABC 31 News Reporter Joel Massey shows us what makes this teacher so special and why she works so hard to inspire students.

“I like the ah-ha moments the excitement I like for my kids to be able to learn something new and then be excited about what they are learning.”

Lacey Hoosier, a lifelong Buckeye resident, has taught science at Buckeye High for nearly all her career of 18 years.

She describes her job as helping young minds make real-world connections.

“I like to grow their minds and especially love to impact them and grow stewards of the environment, to be able to impact them and know that they can go outside and care for what they are learning and hopefully be the ones that are going to go forward and solve some of our world problems.”

When she started at Buckeye, she says the science program had virtually no equipment, so she learned how to apply for grant money and ended up raising more than 70 thousand dollars over the years to build her science lab. She also created an outdoor classroom for her students.

“Basically, it’s an outdoor learning area where kids can just sit under a shaded area. They have field guides. They have posters. They have binoculars. They have water quality and soil quality equipment, and they can perform investigations and studies and feel connected to the world around them while learning about it.”

The United Nations Educational, Science and Cultural Organization recognized her efforts and nominated her for a Global Teacher Prize.

The nomination included a trip to Paris, France and while she didn’t win, Hoosier called the trip “life changing”.

“Being able to travel there was an honor of course I was blessed just to have the opportunity to go and it was one of those things where you just live in the moment. Every second you’re just trying to soak it in. It’s a new place. It’s a new culture new experiences.”

Hoosier also spent two weeks in the Amazon among the indigenous people and that, along with meeting teachers from around the world in Paris inspired her to make Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics boxes to ship overseas.

She says when she sees students succeed, she feels like a proud parent.

“You watch them grow into what you’re trying so hard to get them to be it’s a proud moment. It’s a happy moment. You have a love for them.”

A love she hopes to pass on to the next generation of world changers.