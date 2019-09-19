Thursday, September 19, 2019
Buckeye High football player videoed using derogatory language

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Late Tuesday evening, a video of a Buckeye High School football player was seen floating around social media.

In the video, the student is using foul language along with saying the “n-word”.

For the protection of the students and the language used, we are unable to share the video.

Specific consequences have not been announced at this time but head coach, Jonathan Landry, has told ABC 31 that consequences are to come of this incident.

You can read the full statement and below:

“In no way does this incident reflect the attitudes and beliefs of Buckeye High School and we apologize for the offensive nature of the video. The incident is under investigation now and we cannot comment further at this time.”

We will update you as more details come.

